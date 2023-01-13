Tasty potato recipes and cooking hacks (FCL Jan. 13, 2023)

Many of us are trying to eat better, save money, and find more time in our day. There’s kitchen hero that’s a solution for it all: the potato!

EASY POTATO COOKING HACKS:

1. Cut potatoes into small pieces to roast for faster cooking or heat in the air fryer. You can use roasted potatoes throughout the week to make dishes like bowls and burritos more filling and nutritious.

Recipe 1: Sheet Pan Roasted Turkey and Herbed Potatoes

2. Start cooking potatoes in the slow cooker or Instant Pot and then refrigerate for lightning-fast prep and choose-your-own-adventure meals. Finish them in the oven, microwave or air fryer in minutes.

3. The freezer is your friend. The options are endless for freezer-friendly potato soups and are easy to reheat when you’re ready to eat!