Take a walk on the prehistoric side with Jurassic World Live Tour (FCL Jan. 27, 2023)

The Jurassic World Live Tour is an action-packed, live arena show that's coming to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jan. 27th - 29th.

Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex! Visit jurassicworldlivetour.com for more information.

