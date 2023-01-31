Supporting families after an Autism diagnosis (FCL Jan. 31, 2023)

Abilities Workshop is comprised of a team of parents, siblings, teachers, therapists, coaches, doctors and friends who lend their time and talent to helping children with neurological disorders be their best. It’s a chance to have the best of all of the information that has been gathered delivered in a comprehensive guide. The goal of abilities workshop is to help parents find the right path for them so that they can help their child be the best they can be. Visit abilitiesworkshop.com for more information.