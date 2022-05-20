Wild Adventures has something for both thrill seekers and animal lovers. If you'd like to feed some of the animals, add animal feeding to your cart when you check out online, or stop by the Fun @ Heart Store or Safari Outfitters to buy an animal food package when you to the park. Go to https://www.wildadventures.com/ for more information.
Something to Smile About: Feed the animals at Wild Adventures in Valdosta! (FCL May 20, 2022)
Learn how you can feed American alligators in Discovery Outpost and birds in the Birdhouse!