First Coast Living

Resources for those dealing with infertility (FCL Apr. 26, 2022)

Former E! host, Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs-Kennedy reflect on their infertility journey as they recently welcomed their son into the world.

In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, the Kennedy's are teaming up with First Response and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association to help in its mission of rebuilding RESOLVE’s network of support groups that took a hit due to COVID-19, leaving huge gaps of support in local communities nationwide. Visit resolve.org/firstresponse for more information. 