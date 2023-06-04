x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

New season of Gold Rush: Parker's Trail premieres Friday (FCL Apr. 6, 2023)

Parker travels to South America and the most extreme jungle and mountain goldmines on the planet to try to recover 100 million dollars in gold hidden in the ground.

More Videos

After a disastrous mining season on Gold Rush, Parker Schnabel seeks redemption and 100-million dollars of South American gold on the all-new season of Discovery's "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail." Can Parker finally turn the tide and expand his golden empire? Tune in to the premiere Friday, April 7th at 9 p.m. on Discovery to find out! 

Click here for more information. Fans can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GoldRush and following Gold Rush on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Before You Leave, Check This Out