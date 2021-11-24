When patients unknowingly receive care that is not covered by their insurance, they are often hit with an unexpected bill that can throw them into financial crisis. The fear of a surprise medical bill can lead some patients to avoid medical treatment altogether. Learn how this act can help. Visit aha.org for more information.
New law aims to protect Americans from surprise medical billing (FCL Nov. 24, 2021)
President of the American Heart Association, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones explains how the 'No Surprises Act' will help shield families from surprise medical bills.