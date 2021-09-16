National POW/MIA Recognition Day (FCL Sept. 16, 2021)

The National POW/MIA Memorial and Museum is located on 26-acres at the former Naval Air Station Cecil Field. A lunch will be held at Cecil Field Memorial Chapel on Sept. 18th to honor the over 82,000 men and women MIA since WWII. All proceeds from this event will benefit the National POW/MIA Memorial & Museum, which will help in the renovation and expansion of the museum. Visit powmiamemorial.org for more information.