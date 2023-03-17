x
Modern workforce trends and work-from-anywhere jobs (FCL Mar. 17, 2023)

Current workplace trends show that the way employees work will continue to change. From reliability and versatility to sustainability and beyond, today’s modern workforce has high expectations when it comes to technology.

Lenovo recently announced the upcoming arrival of the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 second generation aimed at delivering improved communication and collaborative productivity capabilities for next generation progressive users as they continue to navigate the hybrid work environment. Visit Lenovo.com/thinkpadz for more information.

