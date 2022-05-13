Working hand in hand, the Florida Realtor Legislative team and Florida lawmakers advocated for over 362 million dollars for home ownership and other housing programs. Over 16 bills will head to the Governor’s desk to be signed. The bills cover everything from protecting property rights, affordable housing, to protecting water quality. Go to myfloridahouse.gov for details and full descriptions.
HCTV: Exciting News for Florida Homeowners (FCL May 13, 2022)
Home Connect TV expert Cyndy Tomassetti of Engel and Volkers talks about bills waiting for the Florida Governor to sign that can benefit Florida homeowners.