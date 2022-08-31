First look at some of the food items at Halloween Horror Nights 2022

Universal Orlando cooked up a "killer" menu for this year's Halloween Horror Nights which opens September 2. Guests will find more than 75 items themed around this year's event.
Here are the descriptions provided in a recent release:
- Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich (inspired by “Sweet Revenge” scare zone): Candy-corn sugar cookies filled with sweet corn ice cream (vegetarian)
- Maggot Covered Cheese Dog (inspired by “Bugs: Eaten Alive” original haunted house): A Korean-style hot dog with fresh mozzarella, rolled in puffed rice, topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds
- Save Your Tears Signature Cocktail (inspired by “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” haunted house): This signature drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, single-pressed lemon juice, agave nectar and bitters – topped with peach bursting boba and served in a souvenir cup
- Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun (inspired by “Horrors of Halloween” scare zone): A steamed bun filled with spicy butternut squash influenced by the beloved Halloween Horror Nights character (vegetarian)
- Garlic Philly Cheese “Stake”: Tender shaved beef served on a black hoagie slider roll with caramelized onions, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, muenster cheese sauce and roasted garlic aioli
- Burning Skull: Includes tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, jalapeno and basil concentrate, shaken and served in a light-up molded skull cup
- Día de los Muertos themed items: Includes offerings inspired by Latin flavors such as Tamales Día de los Muertos (gluten-free) – pork tamales topped with red mole sauce and cotija cheese; and Roasted Sweet Potato & Mushroom Street Tacos (vegan and gluten-free) – roasted sweet potato and mushroom tacos topped with onions, vegan crumbled cheese and cilantro; also served with birria consommé
- Fried Zombie Brains: Fried cauliflower florets tossed in spicy gochujang sauce and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions (vegan)
- Petrified Rat Tails: Funnel fries with creamy crab dip, sliced scallions and seasoned with herbs and spices
- Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop: A red velvet cake pop coated in buttercream on a bed of crushed chocolate cookie crumbs and garnished with white chocolate bones (vegetarian)
- Pizza Skull: Pepperoni and cheese stuffed skulls served with a marinara dipping sauce
- Returning fan-favorites:
- Pizza Fries: Fries piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese. Also available this year are Vegan Pizza Fries – topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni and vegan sausage crumbles.
- S’mores Fries: Sweet potato fries drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows
- Traditional Twisted Taters (vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options): Fried spiralized ribbon potato thinly sliced and skewered with season salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, or ghost pepper seasoning options. Guests can also enjoy the variations Blood ‘n Guts Twisted Tater - smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso; and Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso (vegetarian) – complete with white cheese sauce and sprinkled with flaming hot crunchy cheese puffs, and ghost pepper seasoning
