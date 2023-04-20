The Institute of Environmental Research and Education (IERE) is housed in Academic and Student Affairs and serves students and faculty from all six UNF colleges. All IERE programs and scholarships are 100% funded by donors and grants. Our mission is to provide opportunities for environmental research and education and develop interdisciplinary programs that enhance the student experience. Go to UNF.edu/environment for more information.
Explore Environment Research & Education at UNF (FCL Apr. 20, 2023)
Here to discuss the new exciting education options now available at the University of North Florida to groom future environmental leaders is Dr. Erin Largo-Wight.