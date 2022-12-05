Details on this year's annual Florida Theatre Benefit Party (FCL May 12, 2022)

Walk the red carpet in your most fabulous attire on Saturday, May 21 when the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre is transformed into Hollywood Opening Night presented by Dex Imaging. Patrons can expect a truly fabulous evening of food, treats, cocktails, and one-of-a-kind performances from Billy Buchanan, Jacksonville Dance Theatre and more – all to benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre! Visit hollywoodopeningnight.com for tickets.