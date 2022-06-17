Crockpot Chocolate Peanut Clusters (FCL June 17, 2022)

Pick up 3 of your favorite bags of morsel chocolates! I chose dark chocolate, sweet chocolate and Reese's chocolate morsels and mixed in a half jar of peanuts to give it a nice crunch. I wanted more chocolate as opposed to nuts and if you want more crunch add more peanuts. If you have an allergy use pretzels instead and of course leave out the Reese's morsels and add in some white chocolate or chocolate of your choice instead.

The main thing is to let the chocolate melt in the crockpot LOW and occasionally stir it! They key is to not overcook which means no more than an hour for cooking and then dip your spoon in and let it cool on parchment paper. THAT IS IT!!! ENJOY!! Let me know what you think. You can reach me at mprangley@firstcoastnews.com or First Coast Living Facebook.....oh, and don't forget your cooking spray beforehand so you have easy cleanup.