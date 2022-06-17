Crockpot Chocolate Peanut Clusters (FCL June 17, 2022)

Pick up 3 of your favorite bags of morsel chocolates! I chose dark chocolate, sweet chocolate and Reese's chocolate morsels and mixed in a half jar of peanuts to give it a nice crunch. I wanted more chocolate as opposed to nuts and if you want more crunch add more peanuts. If you have an allergy use pretzels instead and of course leave out the Reese's morsels and add in some white chocolate or chocolate of your choice instead.
The main thing is to let the chocolate melt in the crockpot LOW and occasionally stir it! They key is to not overcook which means no more than an hour for cooking and then dip your spoon in and let it cool on parchment paper. THAT IS IT!!! ENJOY!! Let me know what you think. oh, and don't forget your cooking spray beforehand so you have easy cleanup.
Crock Pot Chocolate Peanut Clusters
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs White Melting Chocolate (White Almond Bark or Candy Coating)
- 4 oz Sweet Baking Chocolate (such as German by Baker's)
- 2 cups Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
- 16 oz Salted Dry Roasted Peanuts
- 8 oz Unsalted Dry Roasted Peanuts
- 8 oz Cocktail Peanuts
Instructions:
Line your kitchen counter with parchment, or 3 baking sheets with parchment (this recipe makes a lot!).
In a 5 qt or larger slow cooker, add the white melting chocolate, sweet baking chocolate, and semi sweet chocolate chips. Put the lid on and set to LOW for 1-2 hours, stirring occasionally (you will want to check it to make sure it is not burning).
When the chocolates are all soft and melted enough, stir to combine them.
Add all of the nuts to the crock pot and stir them in well. Put the lid on and switch to Warm, or turn off the slow cooker (but leave the crock in the housing to stay warm).
Use an ice cream scoop or a Tablespoon, depending on how large you want your peanut clusters, to scoop small mounds onto the parchment paper. After you have used all of the mixture, Rinse your crock with hot water.
The candies will take about an hour to really set. When they are set, transfer to an air tight container. These keep well for a week or so, and are wonderful to give as gifts!