There are so many ways to help make this the biggest Stuff the Bus event ever! You can go out to Markets at Town Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd. You can also give by texting "Classroom22" 30306 or drop off supplies at one of the Community First Credit Union locations. THANK YOU!!
Community First Credit Union: Proud Supporter of Stuff the Bus (FCL July 20, 2022)
Missy Peters, Director of Community Affairs, shares why this event is so important to the community and how many families and teachers it helps.