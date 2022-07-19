Eric Gillis is from Jacksonville and is also a father, so he knows the importance 'Stuff the Bus.' School supplies are essential for a child's education, that's why Chick-fil-A is one of the sponsors. You can drop off school supply donations to Jacksonville area Chick-fil-A locations to help 'Stuff the Bus!'
Chick-fil-A Mandarin proud to serve you and the community (FCL July 19, 2022)
Owner Eric Gillis shares the importance of supporting our local community, specifically students, with scholarships and First Coast News' "Stuff the Bus" event.