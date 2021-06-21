Opened in 2015, AMIkids Clay County is dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives and strengthen our community. Located in Green Cove Springs, Florida, AMIkids Clay County empowers our kids through care and guidance to reach that potential and, as a result, breaks the cycle of failure and poverty. Go to AMIkids Clay County for more information.
AMIkids Clay County helps kids discover their potential
Executive Director Maria Przybylski shares how AMIkids helps separate kids from their troubled past so they can enjoy a brighter future.