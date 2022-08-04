List: 'Kids Free November' deals across the First Coast

Offers are valid from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 for up to five children ages 12 and under with a paying adult.

Throughout the month of November, discover all the family fun that Jacksonville has to offer at some of the city's top attractions. The best part? It's free!

Let your kids explore, learn something new and spend some quality family time. For more information about Kids Free November and details about participants visit www.KidsFreeNovember.com.

Additionally, VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce an upcoming celebration that will be headlined by free admission days for the public at several of the most popular cultural and educational destinations across Central and North Florida.

VyStar invites the public to register online to be able to get into the attractions without charge during the designated celebration days.

These days are listed on VyStar's Good is everywhere webpage and include:

Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens: Free admission on Nov. 2

MOCA Jacksonville: Free admission every Saturday beginning Nov. 5

Jacksonville Naval Museum’s USS Orleck: Free admission on Nov. 5

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens: Free admission on Nov. 7

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens: Free admission on Nov. 11

Museum of Science & History: Free admission on Nov. 11

Kids Free November Deals

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens - You don't want to miss out on the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, recently name one of the best zoo's in the country. Valid only November 1 – November 30, 2022. Up to 5 children (ages 3-12) get FREE general admission with a paying adult. Guests must purchase their tickets online, in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. You can reserve adult and the free child tickets online and will receive the tickets via email. Tickets now available.

Offer not valid on Total Experience tickets and no coupon is necessary.. Cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts/offers. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events - Valid only November 1 - November 30, 2022. One hour of unlimited arcade time free with any race purchase. Fine Print: Mon-Thu only. Limit one free item per child.

An experience your kids will never forget, a tour at Catty Shack Ranch is sure to wow them! Catty Shack Ranch is open for daytime tours every afternoon in November (except Thanksgiving Day). Be sure to check their calendar to see their list of tours.

Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary - Valid only November 1 – November 30, 2022. Two children (ages 3-11) admitted FREE with a general admission paying adult during the daytime (afternoon) tours ONLY. This will NOT apply to our night feedings or any special events.

Hours: Admittance between 1 pm and 3 pm daily for self-guided tours. Volunteers/staff are available to answer questions. Catty Shack Ranch is a volunteer-driven organization, so our hours are limited. Last admittance is 3 pm daily.

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens - Valid only November 1 – November 30, 2022. Children ages 6 to 12 get in FREE with a general admission paying adult.

Durkeeville Historical Society - The goal of the Durkeeville Historical Society is to help educate about the historic African American community. Valid only November 1 – November 30, 2022. Up to 5 children (ages 12 and under) get in FREE with a general admission paying adult. All children receive a free book of their choice.

iFly Jacksonville - Valid for the full priced, two flight experience. Book an $84.99 two-flight package and receive a second complimentary two-flight package for any child. Call 904-712-3388 to book - Mention Kids Free November when booking. Not valid on Saturdays, the complimentary child flights must occur during the same class as the paid purchase.

Kayak Amelia - For any adult ticket purchase you will receive a ticket for a child ages 3 - 14 for free. Good for guided tours and rentals. Cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discount. This offer is not intended for schools or organizations.

King Pins Bowling Center - Up to five children (ages 3-12) get in FREE with a general admission paying adult. No coupon necessary. Cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts/offers. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

Main Event - Kids 12 and under will receive FREE bowling shoes with the purchase of a bowling lane reservation, one hour minimum. Cannot be combined with any other discounts/offers including but not limited to All Activity Pass and Monday Night Madness. Must present offer on mobile device or mention ‘Jax Kids Free November’ at the Bowl Desk upon arrival.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Jacksonville - Valid only November 1 – November 30, 2022. Children under 18 years of age get in FREE with a general admission paying adult.

Come for Family Day Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. There's free admission. "Join MOCA Jacksonville and our community partners for a day of FREE family fun! Enjoy access to all of our exhibitions, a line-up of kid-friendly activities from our community partners, art making, and musical performances. Enjoy grab & go food specials from SoulFULL Eats."

Museum of Science & History (MOSH) - Up to 5 children (ages 3-12) get in FREE per paying adult. No coupon necessary. Cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts/offers. This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

Ritz Theatre and Museum - The Ritz Theatre and Museum is the premiere African American arts facility in the historical LaVilla area of downtown Jacksonville. The beautiful facility houses a 400-seat theatre and a museum and gallery which feature a permanent collection and traveling exhibits from around the country. For any adult ticket purchase you will receive a ticket for a child ages seven to 17 for free. There will be a reading to kids on that third Sunday for free.