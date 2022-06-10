Famed funny man Jerry Seinfeld coming to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts October 1

Tickets go on sale June 17 for Jerry Seinfeld at the Moran Theater in Jacksonville, where he'll be performing his latest signature stand-up routine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Illustrious super-comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on October 1st with his latest stand-up act.

Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10:00 a.m. Prices range from $62 to $172.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.”

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”