'Horror-ticulture' theme will deliver haunts at SeaWorld's first-ever Howl-O-Scream

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced more details about its plans to "terrify" guests at its first-ever Howl-O-Scream.
The event has been a long-time staple during the fall at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and is now expanding its haunts to the Orlando area.
For a limited time, theme park enthusiasts and horror lovers alike can take advantage of a "sinister sale" taking up to 70-percent off the price of admission to the separately ticketed event.
Howl-O-Scream SeaWorld will take on a “horror-ticulture” theme with haunted houses, scare zones, and bar experience on tap for guests.
Guests brave enough to enter the "Dead Vines" haunted house will need to make their way through "a merciless mistress of ivy and evil" with an appetite for visitors.
If that sounds a little too scary for your liking you can always get a dose of terror at one of the theme park's "Witchcraft Bayou" scare zones. You can also grab a drink at the "Poison Grotto" for a themed bar experience.
Things will get spooky on select nights beginning at 7 p.m. from Sept. 10 through Oct. 31. More information can be found here.
