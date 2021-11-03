'Back to the Fun': Jacksonville Fair returns Thursday

Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment.

After taking a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is ready to get you "back to the fun"!

You have until midnight Wednesday, Nov. 4, to take part in the second year of the JaxFairRocks contest. Search for colorful hand-painted rocks hidden in plain sight across the First Coast with colorful art on one side and a message written on the back with the fair logo and instructions on how to enter. Anyone who finds a rock can take a selfie with it, post the picture to the fair's Facebook or tag them on Instagram using the hashtag #jaxfairrocks. Then, return the rock to where it was found. All rock selfies using the hashtag will be eligible to win a Jacksonville Fair Prize Pack of four Mega Passes, including wristbands for admission and unlimited access to rides any day of the fair. A winner will be selected at random on Nov. 4.

LOCATION

Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex in Downtown Jacksonville, adjacent to TIAA Bank Field

510 Fairgrounds Place, Jacksonville, Florida 32203

DATES AND TIMES

Thursday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 14

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 5 - 11 p.m., Fridays 3 - 11 p.m., Saturdays 12 - 11 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Extended hours Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12, with gates open 12 - 11 p.m.; the last day of the fair, Sunday, Nov. 14, hours are 12 - 10 p.m.

ADMISSION

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors age 65 and older and $6 for children age 6 to 12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free. Half-price admission tickets are available for purchase in advance online through Nov. 3.

$25 Mega Pass wristbands can be purchased exclusively online through Nov. 3. The Mega Pass wristband grants the wearer individual admission and unlimited mechanical rides for use any one day during the fair.

NEW THIS YEAR

Rides and Acts

New Mechanical Rides - Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2021 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides: Vertigo – a high-flying swing ride where fairgoers will go up down and around a tall tower Remix – a fast-paced ride where thrill seekers are orbited in circles up and down by a mechanical arm Wiggle Worm – new kiddie ride attraction where fairgoers 30” and up can ride in a little worm car or bird car that chase each other around a circle with slight up and down motion

Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2021 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides: Pony Rides - Offered daily for an additional fee

- Offered daily for an additional fee Pretty Bird Paradise - Attendees can feed and interact with hundreds of parakeets inside a safely enclosed environment

Attendees can feed and interact with hundreds of parakeets inside a safely enclosed environment Disc-Connected K9’s - An action-packed, non-stop showcase of dogs from a variety of breeds performing stunts

An action-packed, non-stop showcase of dogs from a variety of breeds performing stunts Mobile Glass Studios - Experience the artistry and education of glass making at the fairgrounds with glassblowing demonstrations to teach you a vast knowledge of the process of manipulating hot glass into various shapes and forms

Experience the artistry and education of glass making at the fairgrounds with glassblowing demonstrations to teach you a vast knowledge of the process of manipulating hot glass into various shapes and forms Scott’s World of Magic - A thrilling show for all ages filled with original grand illusions, comedy magic and cool special effects

Agriculture

4-H Animal Encounter – Cuddle with baby animals; adorable pigmy goats, heifers, chickens and rabbits will be available for demonstrations and guided touch

– Cuddle with baby animals; adorable pigmy goats, heifers, chickens and rabbits will be available for demonstrations and guided touch Plantopia – The inaugural show fills an entire building with beautiful plants, flowers, and several hands-on exhibits and demonstrations, including an aquaponics display, gardening and Florida crop displays. Contests for all ages. Plant doctor onsite to answer questions from home-gardeners.

Food

New vendors, including Bubba’s Bacon, Holy Macaroni, Apple Diva and ChuChu Boba, join past favorites for mouthwatering treats:

Bubba’s Bacon – Everything bacon and bacon-wrapped

– Everything bacon and bacon-wrapped Holy Macaroni – Delectable macaroni bowls with almost any kind of topping imaginable

– Delectable macaroni bowls with almost any kind of topping imaginable Apple Diva – Artistic and delicious candied apples

– Artistic and delicious candied apples ChuChu Boba – Serving various flavors of boba tea drinks

Experience

Nurturing Room Sponsored by Memorial Health – A respite from the high-energy of the fair, caregivers can nurse or feed their child or take a quiet break from the action

– A respite from the high-energy of the fair, caregivers can nurse or feed their child or take a quiet break from the action Entertainment Stage Area – Seating for concerts is covered by a tent for shade and chairs/tables are spaced out as a part of the fair's newly implemented COVID-19 safety protocols

– Seating for concerts is covered by a tent for shade and chairs/tables are spaced out as a part of the fair's newly implemented COVID-19 safety protocols Community Stage – A line-up of all local performers are featured in the Americana/Folk Music tradition concerts

– A line-up of all local performers are featured in the Americana/Folk Music tradition concerts Self-Serve Ticket Kiosks – There will be self-service ticket kiosks at the gates for guests that wish to limit interaction with ticket sellers; this is another COVID-19 safety protocol

– There will be self-service ticket kiosks at the gates for guests that wish to limit interaction with ticket sellers; this is another COVID-19 safety protocol Mobile Daily Schedule – QR codes will also be posted to the entrance of the fairgrounds for visitors to download the day’s schedule directly to their phones

PARKING

The City of Jacksonville charges $5 to park at the fair (credit or debit card only) and lot availability varies daily.

Click here to see parking lot availability based on which day you plan to attend the fair!

Background Information

Jacksonville has hosted an agricultural fair since 1876 when it was the site of the first Florida state fair.

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, as it is known today, started in 1955 with 45,000 visitors in attendance and it has been educating, enlightening and informing the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture.