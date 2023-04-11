Fantasia, Joe coming to Jacksonville in November on last show of tour

The duo is set to perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Jacksonville on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grammy award-winning R&B artist Fantasia and fellow, popular R&B artist, Joe will be coming to Jacksonville in November on the last show of Fantasia's ongoing tour, according to Ticketmaster.

Tickets purchased between now and Sept. 4, are exempt from sales tax as the Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday will apply.