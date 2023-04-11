x
Fantasia, Joe coming to Jacksonville in November on last show of tour

The duo is set to perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Jacksonville on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Fantasia Barrino, a cast member in an upcoming film remake of "The Color Purple," waves to the audience as she arrives onstage during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grammy award-winning R&B artist Fantasia and fellow, popular R&B artist, Joe will be coming to Jacksonville in November on the last show of Fantasia's ongoing tour, according to Ticketmaster.

Tickets purchased between now and Sept. 4, are exempt from sales tax as the Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday will apply.

Click here to buy tickets starting at $59 for the show.

