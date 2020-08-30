‘Black Panther’ and special on the life of Chadwick Boseman airs Sunday on ABC 25 WJXX with no commercials

'Black Panther' will debut on ABC at 8 p.m. Sunday, commercial free, followed by an ABC News special, 'Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.'

Boseman, 43, died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to his family.

Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler was the director 'Black Panther' which stars the late Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o and Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Sterling K. Brown and Andy Serkis. 'Black Panther' grossed $1.3 billion and became the largest global grossing film, by far, made by a Black director, and populated by a Black cast.