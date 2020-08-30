COMMENTARY: Remembering Chadwick Boseman, a superhero both on and off-screen

Chadwick Boseman brought to Black Panther, the hero, a kind of warmth, tenderness and humanity that Black children are often denied in real life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — I remember gripping the edge of my seat at a Fleming Island movie theater, my jaw clenched as I watched T'Challa trade blows with Killmonger in Marvel's "Black Panther."

I was 23 years old, but I leaned forward with the same giddiness as the little boy who sat in front of me, who didn't look older than 10 once the lights turned on and the movie was over.

To this day, I can't think about "Black Panther" without remembering that young Black boy and how he witnessed something as a child that I had waited 23 years for; a blockbuster film with a Black superhero as the lead character saving the day. And he saw it unfold with a performance that only an actor like Chadwick Boseman could give.

The actor seamlessly shifted between Black Panther, the king who would "never freeze," to T'Challa, the awkward goof who definitely froze in front of Nakia, his love interest. Boseman's Black Panther was stoic and regal in "Captain America: Civil War." A few years later, theaters filled with laughter when the king of Wakanda yelled for his little sister to "delete that footage!" after one of her pranks knocked him on his back.

Boseman brought to the hero a kind of warmth, tenderness and humanity that Black children are often denied in real life. In a world where Black children are quick to be labeled the aggressor, where Black boys are given little room to be soft, vulnerable or emotional, Boseman's Black Panther gave an image of bravery and softness that will stick with children for years to come.

The cultural significance of the film wasn't lost on Boseman, whose acting credits include roles as iconic Black figures like James Brown in "Get on Up," Jackie Robinson in "42" and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall."

"To be young, gifted and Black, we all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured...," he said after "Black Panther" won best cast in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. "We know what it's like to be told there's not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. And that is what we [the cast] went to work with every day because we knew ... we had something special that we wanted to give the world."

The South Carolina native exemplified strength, poise and a timeless swagger in every role he took on, even after he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016. It wasn't made public until the 43-year-old died from the disease Friday.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," representatives for Boseman's family said in a statement following his death.

Production for "Black Panther" started in 2017. In an interview with HuffPost, Boseman may have hinted to the private battle he was facing while completing one project after another.

Journalist Matthew Jacobs asked, "You came off of one Black Panther project, did 'Marshall' and then made another Black Panther movie. Did you bulk up, slim down and then bulk up again?"

"Right. Yeah, yeah, yeah," Boseman responded. Jacobs noted the actor looked exhausted.

"You've been through the wringer," Jacobs said.

"Oh you don't even know," Boseman said with a laugh. "You have no idea. One day I'll live to tell the story."

No one outside of Boseman's circle knows for sure what kept the actor working despite the physical -- and likely emotional -- toll of cancer.

Maybe he felt a responsibility to make sure stories of Black heroes, both real and fictional, were told to a new generation, or maybe he loved the art of acting just that much.

Or perhaps he just wanted to inspire Black children, like the one who sat in front of me at the theater and the one I still am at heart, to be superheroes in their own way.

"You should be the hero of your own story," Boseman said in an interview on the Daily Show after the release of "Black Panther." "You should see yourself conquering the dramatic action of whatever you're trying to do. So when you get to a crisis, you know how to deal with it ... Even if you pray to God, He expects you to do some things. You have to be that hero."