ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 26th Annual Nights of Lights kicks off in St. Augustine Saturday, brightening up the weekend.

The event features millions of tiny white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the Nation’s Oldest City. The best part? It's free of charge!

Normally, this annual holiday lighting tradition starts the Saturday before Thanksgiving and ends on Jan. 31. However, the City Commission's unanimous vote Monday night extends the popular event for two more days, ending on Sunday, Feb. 2 of next year.

The Nights of Lights will begin with a ceremony in the Plaza de la Constitución called "Light-Up! Night" starting at 4 p.m. Then at 6:30 p.m., the lighting ceremony will begin.

Parking is at a premium during the peak days of Nights of Lights. Find parking information and transportation information here.

For more information, visit www.CityStAug.com/LightUpNight.