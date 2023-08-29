POWER OUTAGES: At least 70K customers without power in Idalia's aftermath

Tracking the latest numbers from Duke Energy, TECO and more.

TAMPA, Florida — Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida's Big Bend. But as it made its long trek along the Gulf of Mexico, it brought threats of strong wind, storm surge and power outages to the Tampa Bay area.

"You are going to lose power if you are in the path of this storm. You should assume that — that is going to happen. And this goal is going to be rapid restoration of power," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an earlier news conference.

Here are the latest power outages as of 11 a.m. Wednesday across the Tampa Bay area.

Duke's outage map shows more than 42,000 power outages in its service area, with most of them in Pinellas County.

There are 28,000 power outages in its service area, with most in Sarasota County.

TECO's outage map shows 5,600 power outages near Tampa.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall around 7:45 a.m. along Florida's Big Bend near Keaton Beach. It reached a Category 4 storm before weakening slightly to a still-dangerous Category 3 hurricane.