Frontier to offer direct flight from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico, some tickets just $69

Frontier Airlines will offer service from Jacksonville International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Say adios to your worries and enjoy direct nonstop service from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico starting later this year.

Frontier Airlines will offer the service from Jacksonville International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico beginning November 1, 2021.

Some introductory fares start at just $69 with service to San Juan operating on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But book soon! There are certain blackout dates and seats are limited.

For fares, reservations, comprehensive flight schedules and more information, visit flyfrontier.com.

Within the last six months, airlines operating at JAX have announced new nonstop service to Austin, Ft. Lauderdale, Greenville-Spartanburg, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York’s LaGuardia Airport, St. Louis and Washington D.C.’s Reagan Airport.