Jacksonville Beach residents are getting closer to sinking their chompers into a cheeseburger in paradise at the new Jacksonville Beach Margaritaville Resort.

On Thursday, First Coast News obtained the latest artist renderings of the massive facility and they do not disappoint.

According to esarch.com, the new 8-story, 201 room hotel offers rooms that have beachfront views with a two-story LandShark restaurant, coffee shop, retail space and exterior beachside pool with outdoor deck.

The design team also worked closely with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission to design and place well-lit beachfront pedestrian areas that help conserve local sea turtle populations.

Once construction begins on the eight-story facility, it's estimated to take around 18 months to build. The building is expected to change the landscape of that area but with changes in latitudes, comes changes in attitudes....you know nothing remains quite the same.

Until the opening, First Coast News will be busy searchin' for our lost shaker of salt.