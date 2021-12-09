Woman arrested more than a year after deadly crash in Putnam County

When the vehicle collided with the embankment, FHP says the vehicle overturned and came to a final rest on top of the ejected passenger.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Augustine woman has been arrested after a deadly crash over a year ago in Putnam County, according to a recently released crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report says on Dec. 1, 2020, Stahcelle Samone Chakria Powell, 31, was driving southbound on State Road 207 around 1:08 a.m., just north of Wildwood lane.

FHP says it was at that time that the vehicle ran off the roadway and on to the right grassy shoulder. FHP says the car entered a ditch and the passenger of the vehicle was ejected.

When the vehicle collided with the embankment, FHP says the vehicle overturned and came to a final rest on top of the ejected passenger.

That passenger was identified as Michael Amos Knight. He died as a result of the incident, according to the crash report.

Powell was charged with D.U.I. manslaughter, operating a vehicle with driver's license is suspended or revoked, failure to drive in a single lane and D.U.I.

However, the crash report indicates her Blood Alcohol Level was .070, which is below the legal limit, and that there was no suspicion of suspected drug use.

First Coast News has reached out to investigators regarding the charges and why Powell was arrested more than a year after the crash.