Vehicle fire blocks lanes on Butler Boulevard westbound near I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle fire blocked lanes of Butler Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation's 511 alert system posted a notice to its Twitter page just before 1 p.m., saying the vehicle fire had two right lanes of Butler Boulevard's westbound side blocked near Interstate-295 east and Gate Parkway.

A First Coast News viewer shared photos of the fire. They appear to show a passenger truck fully engulfed in flames, with a black trailer hooked to the back.

First Coast News is working to learn what caused the fire and whether anyone was hurt in the incident.