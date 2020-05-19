x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

traffic

Vehicle fire blocks lanes on Butler Boulevard westbound near I-295

The Florida Department of Transportation's 511 system alerted the incident just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Leeann Theiss
A vehicle fire blocked lanes of Butler Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle fire blocked lanes of Butler Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation's 511 alert system posted a notice to its Twitter page just before 1 p.m., saying the vehicle fire had two right lanes of Butler Boulevard's westbound side blocked near Interstate-295 east and Gate Parkway.

A First Coast News viewer shared photos of the fire. They appear to show a passenger truck fully engulfed in flames, with a black trailer hooked to the back.

First Coast News is working to learn what caused the fire and whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Credit: Leeann Theiss
A vehicle fire blocks lanes on JTB Tuesday.

RELATED: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on the Westside

RELATED: Crash, vehicle fire causes traffic delays on I-295 northbound at Collins Road

RELATED: Vehicle catches fire under I-295 overpass at Roosevelt Boulevard