Vehicle fire blocks lanes on Butler Boulevard westbound near I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle fire blocked lanes of Butler Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
The Florida Department of Transportation's 511 alert system posted a notice to its Twitter page just before 1 p.m., saying the vehicle fire had two right lanes of Butler Boulevard's westbound side blocked near Interstate-295 east and Gate Parkway.
A First Coast News viewer shared photos of the fire. They appear to show a passenger truck fully engulfed in flames, with a black trailer hooked to the back.
First Coast News is working to learn what caused the fire and whether anyone was hurt in the incident.
We will continue to update this developing story.