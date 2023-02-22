Pedestrian killed during early morning crash in University Park area

This crash marks the 28th traffic fatality and the 8th pedestrian fatality in Duval County, this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after an early morning crash in the University Park area.

Around 5 A.M. on Wednesday morning, an adult man was walking on the roadway near the 3500 block of University Boulevard North while a Toyota Camry was heading south in the outside lane. The driver did not see the man and crashed into him, according to Jacksonville police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officials. His age and identity are unknown, at this time.

Police said the driver of the Camry did wait for them at the scene.

