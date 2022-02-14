Destiny McKeiver goes behind the scenes with FDOT as major construction projects are underway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Road Warriors is a project where First Coast News meets with the Florida Department of Transportation to discuss current construction zones in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.

The goal is to put a date of completion to the major projects across the city.

"Whenever I see construction … when you see the orange barrels, you can think black. Think that our area is in the black, we are improving and our region’s growing,” said Hampton Ray, Florida Department of Transportation.

First, we took a trip to I-295 and J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

“The I-295 manage lanes project between SR-9B and JTB or SR 202, that project is expected to be completed very shortly … that’s all unforeseen circumstances permitting,” Ray said.

People First Coast News spoke with were worried about the project’s estimated completion date. Ray said all estimates are weather permitting.

“They will say it’s completed and then they go somewhere else. A year or two later, they’re back at the same location and doing the same thing over again,” said Ellis Q. Anderson, who lives in Jacksonville.

The I-295 and Airport Road project is another huge project underway. It will be finished by early 2023 if weather permits.

It’s one of FDOT’s most important projects, totaling $177 million.

“I’ve only been here a few months, and I’m really enjoying it, but the traffic is literally the worst part of being here,” said Dr. Walter Tillman, who lives in Jacksonville.

The cones near I-10 and I-95 are another big concern. I-10 and I-95 is slated to be done by this summer.

For those down in St. John’s County near 95 and SR-16, that one will be complete in spring 2024, weather permitting.