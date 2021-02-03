Bicyclist critically injured after colliding with 18-wheeler in Jacksonville

The crash happened on US 301 near Hap's Way at about 4:05 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon on Highway 301 in Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 18-wheeler was traveling south in the left lane of US 301 at the same time as a southbound bicyclist, who was on the right shoulder.

At about 4:05 p.m., near Hap's Way in the far western edge of Jacksonville, the bicyclist, identified as a 40-year-old man, traveled from the right shoulder into the left. The trailer from the 18-wheeler hit the bicyclist as he cross the roadway, the FHP said.

It is unclear why the bicyclist made the turn into the left lane.