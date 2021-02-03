Bicyclist critically injured after colliding with 18-wheeler in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon on Highway 301 in Jacksonville.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 18-wheeler was traveling south in the left lane of US 301 at the same time as a southbound bicyclist, who was on the right shoulder.
At about 4:05 p.m., near Hap's Way in the far western edge of Jacksonville, the bicyclist, identified as a 40-year-old man, traveled from the right shoulder into the left. The trailer from the 18-wheeler hit the bicyclist as he cross the roadway, the FHP said.
It is unclear why the bicyclist made the turn into the left lane.
The bicyclist is currently in critical condition. The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 53-year-old man, was not hurt.