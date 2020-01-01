JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 5G – The next generation of wireless technology coming to Jacksonville is getting some push back from residents.

A list of 46 approved sites for small cell build-outs are planned across the city.

The concern from some is they’ll show up in neighborhoods – that’s why they’re acting now.

“We have a beautiful view of a park,” Lauren Galvin said. “How is that a selling point if you have a bunch of poles in the way?”

Cell towers are not something Galvin wants to see when she opens up her window blinds and looks out onto her front yard. The mother of two says the movement to bring 5G wireless upgrades to Jacksonville doesn’t sit well with her because of where these units can go.

“The Florida statute is scary,” Galvin said. "You could wake up in the morning with a pole in your front yard right of way."

The On Your Side team obtained a list of the three-dozen plus approved sites. Several pockets including around the Town Center and Southside area, as well as downtown, have more than other areas.

But Galvin and members of the Stop 5G Jacksonville group have concerns for future expansion. They’re taking the issues to City Hall. Chiefly – how units roughly the size of a refrigerator -- can be placed essentially anywhere.

Nothing in the current language of already passed legislation restricts small cells from being placed in neighborhoods. An issue councilman Matt Carlucci said he’s heard plenty about from his constituents.

“Where they go could cause visual blight in residential neighborhoods or line of sight for traffic or pedestrians, so there will be some regulation,” Jacksonville city councilman Matt Carlucci said.

Galvin says it’s not about standing in the way of progress – rather protecting property values and the scenery on the First Coast.

“It's up to the City of Jacksonville to defend our property and how the city looks.,” Lauren Galvin said.

Zoning Committee Members will meet Jan. 9 to talk about the issue. The group Stop 5G Jax says they’ll be asking for an amendment to be sponsored that would prevent units from popping up in neighborhoods.

The below list provided by the City of Jacksonville shows approved small cell locations as of the end of 2019.