3 bad boys of sports to sign autographs for fans at Avenues Mall

Mike Tyson, Pete Rose and Ric Flair will be a Palm Beach Autographs between Feb. 24-26 for autograph signings and photo ops.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pete Rose was the flamboyant infielder who set the MLB career hits record before he was banned for allegedly betting on games.

Mike Tyson was the most dominant boxer of his day, knocking out opponents before fans could even find their seat before he bit the ear of rival Evander Holyfield.

Ric Flair is a WWE Hall of Famer known for his… flair.

All three bad boys are visiting Palm Beach Autographs at the Avenues Mall in Jacksonville to meet and sign autographs for fans in late-February.

On Thursday, Feb. 24., the store will host Iron Mike Tyson.

Tyson became the heavyweight title holder in 1987, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion of all-time. He won his first 19 pro fights by knockout, many of them in the first round. He held that title until he was beaten by Buster Douglas in 1990 in one of the greatest upsets in sports history. He would regain the heavyweight title in 1996, becoming one of handful of boxers to win the belt after losing it.

Tyson will be at the store signing items for $125. Fans can have him sign premium items for $149 and belts for $299. Fans can also have their picture with Iron Mike for $99. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the store will host Pete Rose.

Rose played in the MLB between 1963 and 1986 and was the center of the vaunted Big Red Machine for the Cincinnati Reds. On September 11, 1985, Rose broke Ty Cobb’s all-time hits record with a single to left-center field giving him 4,192 hits. He retired with 4,256 hits. Yet, he is infamously known for his permanent ban from baseball after allegedly gambling on games while a manager for the Reds. He was never inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rose will be at the store signing items for $59. He will sign baseballs for $69, premium items for $89 and his rookie card for $499. He will also be available for photo ops for $59. The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

Finally, on Saturday, Feb. 26, the store will host Ric Flair. Flair’s professional wrestling career spanned nearly 40 years with time spent with the WWE, WCW and TNA. He is recognized as a 16-time world champion by the WWE. His nickname was the Nature Boy, and he gained popularity through his antics in the ring, his “Woo” yell and his ornate costumes.