Report: Gators to face UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

The University of Florida will reportedly face UCF on December 23 at Raymond James Stadium.

It’s not a New Year’s Six Bowl, like the previous three seasons. But it’s a bowl game.

Despite a mid-season stretch in which it lost five of seven, the Florida Gators (6-6) are headed to the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, per the Orlando Sentinel's Mike Bianchi. They will face the University of Central Florida Knights with kick-off set for 7 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. After the firing of head coach Dan Mullen last month, special teams coordinator Greg Knox will once again serve as interim head coach; Knox coached the Gators to a 24-21 win over rival Florida State in the season finale. Recently-hired new head coach Billy Napier will not be a part of the bowl game, as he and his new staff focus on recruitment and next season.

Following that win over FSU, Knox would not commit to either Anthony Richardson or Emory Jones as the Gators’ starting quarterback for the bowl game. Richardson was banged up on the first action he saw against the Noles. After Jones threw three interceptions, Richardson returned and immediately led three scoring drives. On the season, Jones has appeared in all 12 games, throwing for 2,500 yards and 19 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. Jones has rushed for 696 yards and four touchdowns. Richardson has appeared in eight games, throwing for 529 yards and throwing for six touchdowns to three interceptions, while adding 401 yards and three rushing scores.