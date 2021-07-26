Ryan Murphy of Ponte Vedra Beach wins silver in Olympic 200 backstroke final

The Bolles School graduate raced to the silver medal in the men's 200-meter backstroke, his second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, in Thursday night's final.

TOKYO, Japan — Ryan Murphy is adding another medal to his Olympic collection.

The Bolles School graduate raced to the silver medal in the men's 200-meter backstroke, his second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, in Thursday night's final.

Clay High School graduate Caeleb Dressel also dominated his own butterfly semifinal to qualify for Friday night's final.

The silver brings Murphy's career medal total to five, most in Northeast Florida history at the Olympics.

Murphy touched the wall in 1:54.15 in the four-length race but couldn't outrace Russian Evgeny Rylov, who led the race wire-to-wire at 1:53.27.

Rylov surpassed the Olympic record of 1:53.41, set by American Tyler Clary in London in 2012. He became the first Olympic champion in the men's 200 back representing a country other than the United States since current Episcopal swimming coach Martin Zubero, representing Spain in 1992 in Barcelona.

Great Britain's Luke Greenbank got the bronze.

Earlier at these Olympics, Murphy received a bronze medal in the 100 back, where he finished behind the Russian pair of Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov.

Murphy won three gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, placing first in the 100 back, the 200 back and the men's 4x100 medley relay. His leadoff leg in the relay for the United States set a world record that still stands.

Murphy's schedule for the Olympics could still include two more relays. The United States race Friday night in the final of the mixed medley relay, with two men and two women. He's also expected to race in the 4x100 men's medley relay, the traditional concluding event of the men's swimming schedule.

Double gold medalist Dressel took one more step forward in his Olympic quest, qualifying for the final of the 100 butterfly and reclaiming his Olympic record.

The Green Cove Springs native, the reigning world champion at the distance, accelerated clear of the field and won his semifinal in 49.71.

His qualifying time for the final is three-fifths of a second faster than second-seeded Kristof Milak of Hungary, who had briefly snatched Dressel's Olympic record in the first semifinal.

Dressel already has two gold medals from these Olympics, winning the men's 100 free as well as the men's 4x100 free relay. Counting his two relay gold medals from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, he's already up to four golds for his Olympic career.