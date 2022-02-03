Uber Eats Super Bowl ad stuffed with celebs including Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah

You may want to put down your Super Bowl snacks before watching the Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial.

WASHINGTON — Ever wonder what one of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Candles tastes like? She'll tell you herself in Uber Eats new Super Bowl Commercial.

"This candle tastes funny...not bad, but funny," is the Academy Award-winning actress' final verdict in the 60-second-long ad.

But it isn't just a candle that is consumed in the commercial.

Celebrities like "White Lotus" actress Jennifer Coolidge, "Succession" actor Nick Braun and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah consume a wide-array of household items like aluminum foil, diapers, dish soap and sponges to the tune of Capone's "Oh No," a song largely made popular through TikTok videos.

The ad is Uber Eats way to get across the message that you can order household items and other sundries from its delivery service, not just food. And It is perhaps Coolidge who best summarizes the actors' confusion on the updated delivery options for the app: "Wait..if it was delivered with Uber Eats..does that mean I can 'eats' it?"

It's important to note, the commercial does include a disclaimer that everything the celebrities ate was of course prop food and people should not eat candles, soap or other household items.