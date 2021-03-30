NFL officially announces 17-game season in 2021

The Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons in their 17th game of the 2021 season.

The National Football League will officially move to a 17-game schedule in 2021, the first, significant schedule shift for the league in the past 25 years. With a 17-game slate, the league will shift to an 18-week schedule. The NFL preseason will be reduced to three games.

The added game will also feature an interesting twist: it will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season.

Beginning in 2021, the NFL is expanding to a 17-game regular season. pic.twitter.com/skNisJwPS2 — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to play the Atlanta Falcons in their added, 17th game in 2021.