JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report Saturday night that the Jaguars are open to trading former top 10 draft pick Leonard Fournette. Fournette was due to make just over four million dollars this season. This comes in the midst of trade rumors that continue to swirl around pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue who has been open about his want to leave Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are prepared to already have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL already trading away Calais Campbell, Jalen Ramsey, AJ Bouye who were key pieces of the 2017 AFC Championship Game run. Now it looks like they could be stocking more future value if they can find trade partners for Yannick Ngakoue and Leonard Fournette.

Leonard Fournette had his most productive year in 2019 carrying the ball for 1,152 rushing yards and catching the ball 76 times for 522 yards. The Jaguars have 12 draft picks in this years upcoming NFL Draft that you can watch this week on ABC 25.

