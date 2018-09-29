The Jacksonville Jaguars have listed running back Leonard Fournette and right guard A.J. Cann as questionable for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field.

The team says both men are game-time decisions.

It will likely be game-time decisions for Fournette and Cann against the Jets. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 28, 2018

The Jags have been without Fournette for two weeks. The big play running back injured his hamstring in the team's week 1 victory at the New York Giants.

Cann missed last week's loss against the Tennessee Titans with a triceps injury.

If Fournette remains a no go, Jacksonville will continue relying heavily on backup running back T.J. Yeldon who has rushed for 153 yards on 31 carries this season. According to the Jaguars' website, Yeldon has been playing through ankle injuries of his own the last two weeks.

© 2018 WTLV