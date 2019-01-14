Firing second-year offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett following a 24-21 Week 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills created a vacancy the Jaguars brass has yet to fill. Multiple national and local reports suggest there have been four candidates who have had in-person interviews. Here is a look at each of those candidates.

Gary Kubiak, former head coach of the Denver Broncos (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gary Kubiak

Former Head Coach of the Denver Broncos

Kubiak served as head coach of the Broncos for two seasons, compiling a record of 21-11 and capturing the 2015 Super Bowl. Kubiak retired following the 2016 season, citing health concerns that had sidelined him during several weeks of the regular season. Six months after retirement, it was announced Kubiak would serve as a Senior Personnel Adviser with the Broncos.

Prior to his most recent stint with the Broncos, Kubiak served as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator for one season (2014), a season in which Ravens quarterback -- and potential, Jaguars target this off-season -- Joe Flacco threw for 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Kubiak is familiar with the AFC South. Before his lone season in Baltimore, Kubiak served as head coach of the Houston Texans from 2006-2013.

Kubiak spent his entire playing career 1983-1991 as the back-up to legendary Broncos quarterback and current GM and president of football operations, John Elway. Kubiak served as the Broncos offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1995-2005.

Kubiak is scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday, January 15, according to NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

John DeFilippo, former quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on at a practice leading up to the 2018 Super Bowl (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Getty Images

John DeFilippo

Former Vikings Offensive Coordinator

The 40-year old DeFilippo previously coached under Jaguars EVP Tom Coughlin (2005-2006) but is best known for serving as Doug Pederson's quarterbacks' coach during the Philadelphia Eagles' magical run to the 2018 Super Bowl. In that position, DeFilippo coached both No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Carson Wentz, as well as potential Jaguars, offseason target, Nick Foles. His work in Philadelphia helped DeFilippo land the offensive coordinator position in Minnesota this past season; however, the Vikings fired DeFilippo after a 21-7 loss in Week 14.

The son of former college coach and athletic director Gene DeFilippo, John DeFilippo previously served as a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders (twice) and the Jets. He also served as the Browns' offensive coordinator for one season (2015) and made several stops in the college ranks.

League sources confirmed to NJ.com that the Jaguars interviewed DeFilippo over the weekend (January 12-13).

Darrell Bevell, former offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Darrell Bevell

Former Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator

The offensive coordinator responsible for drafting and developing All-Pro QB Russell Wilson was reportedly the first candidate to interview for the Jaguars' OC vacancy. Bevell served as offensive coordinator in Seattle from 2011-2017 before being dismissed in January 2018. The Seahawks reached the Super Bowl twice in his tenure, claiming the 2014 Lombardi Trophy.

He previously served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator from 2006-2010. Prior to that, Bevell worked in the Packers' organization from 2000-2005.

A former Wisconsin quarterback like Wilson, Bevell spent three years in the coaching ranks after going undrafted in the 1996 NFL Draft. Bevell led the Badgers to their first-ever Rose Bowl victory in 1994.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rappaport, Bevell interviewed for the Jaguars on January 8.

Todd Monken's headshot from previous stint with Jaguars as wide receivers coach (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Todd Monken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator

Former Jaguars wide receivers coach Todd Monken was immediately among the names considered for Jacksonville's offensive coordinator opening, following the firing of Buccaneers' head coach Dirk Koetter and his staff (including Monken).

Monken spent 17 years in the college ranks before Jack del Rio gave him his first opportunity in the League in 2007. Monken worked in Jacksonville from 2007-2010. He joined the Buccaneers in 2016 after another go-round in college football.

Monken interviewed with the Jaguars sometime the week of January 6.

UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns officially announced Monken as their new offensive coordinator on January 14.