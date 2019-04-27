The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up right where they left off in this weekend's NFL Draft: getting top-rated talent at a lower-than-expected price.

The Jaguars traded up in the second round to begin Friday night's Day Two of the 2019 NFL Draft, going from No. 38 to No. 35 to take Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor. In addition to the No. 38 overall pick, the Jaguars sent their fourth-round pick to the Oakland Raiders. In return, the Jags received the Raiders' fifth and seventh picks, the 140th and 235th overall.

Taylor was a three-year starter in Gainesville, garnering Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC honors his freshman campaign. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors from Athlon Sports this past fall, helping lead the Gators to a 10-3 season.

Perhaps most impressively: the Jaguars did not have to surrender either third-round Draft pick to move up.

With that first, third-round pick at No. 69, the Jaguars selected tight end Josh Oliver. The San Jose State product ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this February, running a time of 4.63. He hauled in 56 catches this fall (third best among FBS tight ends), 709 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Both Taylor and Oliver had visited and worked out for the Jaguars this past month. Oliver cited his meeting with new offensive coordinator -- and former San Jose State Spartan coach -- John DeFillippo in a teleconference Friday night. He praised the strategies "Flip" has planned for tight ends this coming season, and noted how he, as a vertical threat, could fit right in.

With their second, third-round pick, the Jaguars selected Murray State's Quincy Williams. The hybrid linebacker-safety is the older brother of No. 3 overall selection Quinnen Williams of Alabama.

Williams led Murray State with 111 tackles (9.5 for loss) and two interceptions this fall. The 225-lb Williams ran a 4.56 40-yard dash.