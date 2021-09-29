Jaguars' kicker Josh Lambo out for Thursday's game against Cincinnati

The Jaguars said Lambo is not injured and will be out for personal reasons. New signee Matthew Wright will likely take over the kicking duties against Cincinnati.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a rough beginning to the 2021 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced kicker Josh Lambo will be out for their game Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars said he will be out for personal reasons. He has not practiced so far this week.

Lambo's struggles in the kicking game has surprised many fans this year. The usually reliable placekicker is 0-3 on field goals this season.

In his four previous seasons in Jacksonville, Lambo average over 90% in each season, including a perfect season in the kicking game in 2020. In fact, Lambo has never missed more than two field goals during his tenure in Jacksonville until this season.

The team did not say who will be kicking for the Jaguars in Thursday's game. However, the Jaguars did sign kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad this week.

Wright last played for the Steelers last year, making all four field goals he attempted for the team.