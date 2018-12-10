With their offensive line decimated by injuries, the Jaguars are expected to sign former New York Giants tackle Ereck Flowers on Friday and place Josh Wells on injured reserve.

Flowers was a first-round pick in the 2015 draft and had played the previous three seasons with the Giants before he was waived on Tuesday.

Starting left tackle Cam Robinson was lost in Week 2 against the New England Patriots when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Wells replaced Robinson and started three games but he was forced out in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return. Third-string Josh Walker filled in for Wells and has worked as the starting left tackle throughout this week’s preparations for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Flowers had underperformed and lost his starting job to Chad Wheeler. In the season opener against the Jaguars, Flowers struggled with penalties and had difficulty blocking defensive end Calais Campbell, who had a sack and three tackles.

The Jaguars, however, need veteran help on the offensive line after allowing five sacks in last week’s 30-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Coach Doug Marrone was optimistic on Friday that two of his injured starters, Leonard Fournette and DJ Hayden, may return for next week’s AFC South game against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field.

Fournette was ruled out earlier this week from playing Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys because of a hamstring injury, which has forced him to miss three of the first five games.

Hayden, who is the Jaguars’ starting nickel cornerback, will miss his fourth consecutive game because of a toe injury.

``They both ran outside, which is a great sign,’’ Marrone said. `` I think next week, we’ll be good and list them as questionable. There is a good chance those guys will be able to play.’’

However, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys because of a sore knee.

