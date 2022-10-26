Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve

Griffin has dealt with a back injury and will miss a minimum of four games before he can return to play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars placed starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve Wednesday afternoon.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier Wednesday the team plans to sign a defensive player to be named later.

Griffin, who has been dealing with a back injury, will have to miss a minimum of four games before he's eligible to return to play for the Jaguars.

Griffin attended the University of Central Florida where he played football for the Golden Knights. He signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars last year.