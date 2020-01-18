The military appreciation game night hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen has completely sold out, according to a release by the sports team.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.

During the game, participants are invited to show their appreciation for the men and women who are serving or have served our country.

This game marks the third game of the season which has been completely sold out for the Icemen.

“I want to thank the greatest fans in hockey for their continued support of Jacksonville's hockey team,” said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. “I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support by our presenting partners for our Military Appreciation game, Nimnicht and CSX.”

If you missed out on getting your ticket to this sporting event, the game will be broadcasted on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

The next opportunity for fans to catch the Icemen at home will be Jan. 30 and 31 against the Fort Wayne Komets.

