By Tom Szaroleta

Florida Times-Union

Orange and blue or red and black? Time to pick sides because the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators -- and a whole lot of football fans -- are in town for Saturday’s big game. Here’s what you need to know:

ESPN's College GameDay show:

College GameDay will take their Saturday morning show to Jacksonville for the Florida-Georgia game for the first time since 2005. The show will be broadcasting live from Metropolitan Park and will go on air at 9 a.m. Fans will be allowed into the area beginning around 6:30 a.m.

Florida-Georgia or Georgia-Florida?

It’s the “Georgia-Florida” game this year. Because this is a neutral-site game, the teams take turns being home and away. It’s the Bulldogs’ turn to be home team this year, which means they’re named first and their fans will sit on the west side of the stadium.

My ticket says “TIAA Bank Field.” Where is that?

It’s the same stadium where the game has always been played, just with a new name this year.

I don’t have a ticket. Can I go anyway?

Sure. The stadium is expanded to sit about 84,000, there are always thousands of people who don’t have tickets around the stadium for the festivities. They’ll show the game on a big screen at Daily’s Place until halftime as part of the Fan Experience.

I like free. Any other free stuff?

Corey Smith plays a free show from 6-10 p.m. Friday in the Flex Field at Daily’s Place. That’s the indoor practice facility usually used by the Jaguars and this will be one of the first big public events in the venue. Fair warning to fans, though: Smith is a Georgia native.

Are they doing the Sideline Safety Zone thing this year?

You bet. Sideline Safety Zones have been in place around the event for several years now. They are locations where anyone can get assistance and they won’t arrest you for alcohol issues. Locations are inside the Jacksonville Landing, on Independent Street in front of the Landing, at Lot K near Met Park, at RV City, at Lot P and at the stadium bus loop.

I hear the stadium has a dog park now. Can I bring my little Uga?

No. The dog park is for Jaguars games only and requires a special ticket. Pets are prohibited, other than service animals. Other prohibited items include long camera lenses, coolers, alcohol, strollers, pets, noisemakers, weapons or signs larger than 3-by-2 feet.

What’s going on at the Landing?

The Jacksonville Landing will have a $10 entrance fee on Friday and Saturday. They’ll have live music on two stages and a pre-party at Mavericks Live.

There’s a football game in there somewhere, isn’t there?

Yes. Stadium gates open at 1:30 and kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. The game will be shown nationally on CBS.

© Florida Times-Union