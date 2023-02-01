Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri dies at 38

Nwaneri played for the Jags for seven years. Preliminary reports indicate he suffered a heart attack.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri, who played for Jacksonville for seven seasons, died Friday, the team confirmed.

Nwaneri was an integral part of the Jaguars' offensive line during his time on the team.

He was found unresponsive in his wife's home in West Lafayette, Indiana, at 1 a.m. Friday, according to a report cited by the Florida Times-Union. Preliminary reports indicate he suffered a heart attack.

"He was such a great teammate to have around," former Jaguars center Brad Meester told the Times-Union. "He was the guy right beside me for a long time ... a tremendous player and a tremendous athlete. There was such a great energy to him, a very positive, very smart guy. I was fortunate to have great guards on either side of me during my career and he was one of them, a guy you could count on all the time."

"This comes as a big shock," said Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee, who said he and Nwaneri shared a common bond with their Texas roots. "I've kept up with him since he retired [in 2014] and he's a really good dude and was a heck of a football player. He was always one of the outspoken leaders in the locker room and he was one of the few offensive linemen who really showed appreciation for kickers."

Dan Edwards, the Jaguars' former communications director and currently senior vice president of tradition and alumni, praised Nwaneri for his intellect and lively conversations the two would have about almost any subject.

"Uche was always one of my favorite players," Edwards said. "He was a very good player but a really down-to-earth, everyday guy who was very smart. I enjoyed conversations with him because he was a thinker. He enjoyed talking, was very popular with his teammates and a really a good, good, guy. This is really a sad story that he's gone."

Tony Khan, the Jaguars chief football strategy officer and the son of owner Shad Khan, posted his condolences on Twitter.

He wrote: "Rest In Peace, Uche Nwaneri. (Nwaneri) played 7 seasons with the Jaguars, 2007-2013, and forged a strong bond with the Jags fans that's remained to this day. On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche's family + friends at this terrible time."

His last post on his YouTube channel was a message to his followers, wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

