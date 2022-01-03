Brunswick girls basketball falls to Rockdale County 64-56 in GHSA 6A state quarterfinals

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick girls basketball's historic season came to an end Wednesday as it fell to Rockford County 64-56 in the GHSA 6A state quarterfinals.
"This group of girls they are awesome they gave me everything they had each and every day," Pirates head coach Maria Mangram said after the game. They kind of fed off of each other, they fed off of the coaches, the coaches kind of fed off of them. They were definitely a special group of girls and I'll still put them up against anybody,"
Rockford County outscored Brunswick 27-6 in the third quarter. Brunswick fought to close the gap to four points with 1:30 left, but it's as close as the Pirates got.
Brunswick finished its season at 27-2.